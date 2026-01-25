Monster winter storm led to flight cancellation? Here's a list of benefits you are entitled to — Refund, vouchers, more

US monster winter storm watch: Thousands of flights across the United States were cancelled over the weekend due to a monster storm wreaking havoc in many parts of the country, leaving people stranded.

Winter weather forecasts have predicted that catastrophic damage, especially in areas battered by ice, could rival that of a hurricane.

Airlines have warned that the bad weather due to the monster winter storm will create disruptions in flight schedules. When these weather-related or other disruptions happen, airlines typically give a chance to passengers a chance to postpone their trips by a few days without having to pay a fee. They also offer refunds on cancelled flights, if passengers decide to not rebook their tickets and withhold their plans.

For example, American Airlines said it is waiving change fees for passengers impacted by the monster winter storm and adding extra flights around the country.

Here is everything you need to know about what benefits you get should your plans be cancelled due to bad weather.

What to do if your flight is cancelled? Do not panic if your flight is cancelled due to bad weather, because hundreds of other passengers are facing the same fate and the airline will take a step in these cases. If you are at the airport already, talk to an airline representative to find a solution. If you have not yet reached the airport, call or go online to connect to your airline's reservations staff. This way, they can help you look for alternate flights.

Will you get a refund? If your flight gets cancelled and you do not want to take the trip any longer, or have found another way to reach your destination, the airline is legally required to refund your money even if you have bough a non-refundable ticket.

The airline may offer you travel credit, but they owe you a full refund. You are also entitled to a refund of any bag fees, seat upgrades or other extras that you did not use due to the flight cancellation.

When will you get your refund? If your payment was made through a credit card, you will get a refund within seven business days after you decline the airline's offer to rebook you to another flight or a voucher. If the amount was paid with cheque or cash, the refund will be due in 20 calendar days, as per rules of the US Department of Transportation.

Can you transfer your ticket to another airline? Airlines are not required you to book you to another carrier's flight, but in some cases you can. Some airlines, including most of the biggest carriers, say they can put you on a partner airline.

What other benefits will you get? US airlines are not required by the Transportation Department to compensate passengers for meals or lodging when an airline cancels or significantly delays a flight during an “uncontrollable” event like bad weather.

Each airline, however, does have its own policies for assisting passengers who are stranded by a so-called “controllable” flight cancellation or long delay. These include disruptions caused by maintenance issues, crew shortages or computer outages that halt operations. The Transportation Department can hold airlines accountable for these commitments and maintains a website that lets travelers see what each airline promises if a major disruption is their fault.

