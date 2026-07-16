US moves to impose fixed visa terms for foreign students, cultural exchange visitors and journalists

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Thursday unveiled a rule that would replace the current open-ended visa validity for certain foreign students, cultural exchange visitors and journalists with fixed periods of stay.

According to a notice published in the Federal Register, the proposed final rule would apply to F visas for international students, J visas for participants in cultural exchange programmes, and I visas issued to members of the foreign media.

What changes? Under the proposed rule, holders of these visas would be granted permission to remain in the United States for a fixed time period, replacing the current system that allows them to stay for the duration of their academic programme or US-based employment.

At present:

F visas allow international students to remain in the US for the duration of their approved course of study.

J visas permit participants in exchange and cultural programmes to stay for the length of their approved programme.

I visas allow foreign journalists and media representatives to remain in the US while employed in their US-based assignments.

The new rule would end this "duration of status" framework and instead establish predetermined periods of authorised stay.

Congressional review required The Department of Homeland Security said the rule is subject to congressional review before it can take effect.

According to the Federal Register notice, an effective date has not yet been determined.