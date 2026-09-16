US names India, China, Pakistan among major drug transit, illicit drug-producing countries

The United States has identified India, China and Pakistan among the countries designated as “major drug transit or major illicit drug producing countries” for fiscal year 2027, according to a presidential determination submitted to Congress on September 15.

The designation covers 23 countries. The US determination makes clear that appearing on the list does not necessarily mean a government is failing to combat drug trafficking. Countries can be included because geographic, commercial and economic conditions allow drugs or precursor chemicals to be produced or transported through their territory.

India included on US drug transit, production list India is among the countries named in the FY2027 determination.

The document specifically says the US welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government's efforts to address illicit opium poppy cultivation and strengthen supply-chain integrity.

Washington also said it looks forward to continued cooperation with India through the US-India Drug Policy Framework.

India's inclusion therefore comes alongside an acknowledgment from the US administration of ongoing cooperation on counternarcotics issues.

China singled out over drug precursor chemicals China also appears on the FY2027 list, with the US determination placing particular emphasis on the country's role in the supply of precursor chemicals used to manufacture illicit synthetic drugs.

The document describes the People's Republic of China as the world's largest producer of many precursor chemicals used in the illicit production of fentanyl, methamphetamine and other synthetic drugs.

The Trump administration said China needs to take further measures, including scheduling additional chemical precursors and substances requested by the United States.

Pakistan among countries identified Pakistan is also included in the FY2027 list of major drug transit or illicit drug-producing countries.

However, unlike Afghanistan, Bolivia, Burma and Colombia, Pakistan is not designated as a country that “failed demonstrably” during the previous 12 months to meet its international counternarcotics obligations.

The determination separately identifies Afghanistan, Bolivia, Burma and Colombia as having failed demonstrably to make substantial counternarcotics efforts. The US also says assistance to Bolivia, Burma and Colombia is vital to its national interests.

What does the US designation mean? Being placed on the list does not automatically constitute a finding that a country's government is complicit in or responsible for drug trafficking.

India, China and Pakistan were also included in the US FY2026 determination, indicating that their presence on the list is not new.

US highlights wider global drug threat The FY2027 determination lists Afghanistan, The Bahamas, Belize, Bolivia, Burma, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Laos, Mexico, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Panama, Peru and Venezuela.

Separately, the US designated Afghanistan, Bolivia, Burma and Colombia as having failed demonstrably to meet their counternarcotics obligations over the previous 12 months.