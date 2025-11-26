US National Parks access: Annual pass $80 for residents, $250 for foreign visitors; foreigners without pass to pay $100

Written By Ravi Hari
Published26 Nov 2025, 08:14 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Grizzly bears search for migrating salmon to help fatten up for the winter hibernation, at Brooks Falls in Katmai National Park, Alaska, U.S., September 21, 2019. Naomi Boak/National Park Service/Handout via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Grizzly bears search for migrating salmon to help fatten up for the winter hibernation, at Brooks Falls in Katmai National Park, Alaska, U.S., September 21, 2019. Naomi Boak/National Park Service/Handout via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

The Department of the Interior announced on November 25 updates to national park access, introducing fully digital America the Beautiful passes starting January 1, 2026. Visitors will be able to purchase and use passes instantly via Recreation.gov, store them on mobile devices, and link them to physical cards for added convenience. The changes aim to speed up park entry and enhance the visitor experience.

The new system prioritizes US residents while increasing fees for international visitors. Beginning in 2026, annual passes will cost $80 for US residents and $250 for nonresidents. Nonresidents without an annual pass will face a $100 per person fee to access 11 of the most visited national parks, in addition to the standard entrance fee.

Fee-free days for residents

The Department is also introducing resident-only fee-free days in 2026 to enhance accessibility:

President’s Day – February 16

Memorial Day – May 25

Flag Day/Trump’s Birthday – June 14

Independence Day Weekend – July 3–5

National Park Service 110th Birthday – August 25

Constitution Day – September 17

Theodore Roosevelt’s Birthday – October 27

Veteran’s Day – November 11

Expanded access for motorcyclists

All America the Beautiful passes will now cover two motorcycles per pass, making park visits more convenient for riders and families traveling on two wheels.

Updated annual pass design

All annual passes will feature refreshed patriotic graphics celebrating America’s landscapes and heritage. The updated designs will appear on both digital and physical passes, reflecting a modernization effort to make passes visually appealing and user-friendly.

Revenue to support parks

Funds collected from the updated fee structure for international tourists will be reinvested in the National Park System, supporting essential maintenance, upgrades to visitor facilities, and enhanced services nationwide.

