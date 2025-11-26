US National Parks access: Annual pass $80 for residents, $250 for foreign visitors; foreigners without pass to pay $100

The Department of the Interior announced on November 25 updates to national park access, introducing fully digital America the Beautiful passes starting January 1, 2026. Visitors will be able to purchase and use passes instantly via Recreation.gov, store them on mobile devices, and link them to physical cards for added convenience. The changes aim to speed up park entry and enhance the visitor experience.
The new system prioritizes US residents while increasing fees for international visitors. Beginning in 2026, annual passes will cost $80 for US residents and $250 for nonresidents. Nonresidents without an annual pass will face a $100 per person fee to access 11 of the most visited national parks, in addition to the standard entrance fee.
The Department is also introducing resident-only fee-free days in 2026 to enhance accessibility:
President’s Day – February 16
Memorial Day – May 25
Flag Day/Trump’s Birthday – June 14
Independence Day Weekend – July 3–5
National Park Service 110th Birthday – August 25
Constitution Day – September 17
Theodore Roosevelt’s Birthday – October 27
Veteran’s Day – November 11
All America the Beautiful passes will now cover two motorcycles per pass, making park visits more convenient for riders and families traveling on two wheels.
All annual passes will feature refreshed patriotic graphics celebrating America’s landscapes and heritage. The updated designs will appear on both digital and physical passes, reflecting a modernization effort to make passes visually appealing and user-friendly.
Funds collected from the updated fee structure for international tourists will be reinvested in the National Park System, supporting essential maintenance, upgrades to visitor facilities, and enhanced services nationwide.