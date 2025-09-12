US Naval Academy locked down after threats — Maryland Governor confirms no credible danger

The US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, was briefly placed under lockdown on Thursday following reports of threats, officials confirmed. The incident occurred just hours after at least eight historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) also reported receiving similar threats.

Authorities later stated that, after a coordinated investigation, there was no credible danger to the academy or surrounding areas. The US Naval Academy in Annapolis was working with local law enforcement to respond to the reports of threats, Lt. Naweed Lemar, the spokesperson for the base that hosts the academy, said in a statement.

Why was the Annapolis Naval Academy locked down? The lockdown was initiated “out of an abundance of caution” after Naval Support Activity Annapolis and local law enforcement received reports of potential threats directed at the prestigious military institution.

In an official statement, the city of Annapolis said security measures were swiftly enacted to ensure the safety of students, staff, and residents.

“Naval Support Activity Annapolis and law enforcement responded to reports of threats made to the Naval Academy,” the statement read. “The base was locked down out of an abundance of caution.”

Police were near Bancroft Hall, which houses midshipmen in its more than 1,600 dorm rooms. It is considered the biggest single college dormitory in the world, according to the school's website.

What did Maryland Governor Wes Moore’s office say? Maryland Governor Wes Moore’s office confirmed that no credible threat had been identified after a joint review by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

“In working with local, state, and federal law enforcement authorities, there is currently no credible threat to the Naval Academy,” a spokesperson told WBAL-TV, which first reported the development.

Historically Black Colleges on Lockdown after Threats In Maryland, Bowie State and Morgan State universities and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore told 11 News they received no threats and are monitoring.