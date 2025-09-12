US Naval Academy midshipman shot during police response to threat reports

A midshipman at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, was shot on Thursday evening after a chaotic incident unfolded during a police response to reported threats at the prestigious military institution, NBC reported.

Authorities have confirmed that there is no active shooter and that the midshipman, who sustained injuries, is expected to recover, the NBC report added.

What led to the US Naval Academy shooting? According to a NBC report citing officials present on the academy grounds, the midshipman was sheltering in place during a campus-wide lockdown when they mistakenly perceived a member of law enforcement as a threat.

The midshipman then struck the officer with a training weapon, prompting police to open fire.

The injured individual at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis was airlifted to hospital by Maryland State Police. Footage from Chopper4 showed someone being placed on a gurney and loaded into a helicopter for emergency transport.

Why was the Naval Academy placed on lockdown? The lockdown was triggered after reports of threats were made to the US Naval Academy, which prompted a rapid security response.

Lieutenant Naweed Lemar, spokesperson for the base, said the decision to lock down the facility was taken “out of an abundance of caution” while local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies investigated the situation.

“This is a developing situation and we will provide updates as they become available,” Lemar said.

Governor Wes Moore’s office later released a statement confirming that no credible threat to the academy had been identified following a coordinated investigation.

The campus remains under thorough security sweeps to ensure safety before normal operations resume.

Where did the incident occur on USNA campus? Police activity was concentrated near Bancroft Hall, the iconic dormitory that houses the academy’s midshipmen. With more than 1,600 rooms, Bancroft Hall is considered the largest single college dormitory in the world, according to the Naval Academy’s official website.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the injured midshipman was residing in Bancroft Hall at the time of the incident.

Other threats reported on the same day The US Naval Academy incident came amid a wave of security threats across the United States on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a bomb threat at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., was investigated and later deemed “not credible.”

Several historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), including two in Virginia, also received threats.

The spate of threats followed the fatal shooting of MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk at a university event in Utah just a day earlier, raising concerns about heightened tensions and copycat threats nationwide.

USNA Midshipman expected to recover While the full details of Thursday evening’s events are still emerging, officials confirmed that the injured midshipman’s condition is stable and they are expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators are now working to piece together the exact sequence of events that led to the shooting, with officials emphasising that public safety remains the top priority.