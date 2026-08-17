US Navy destroyer hit by 4-day power failure in South China Sea amid Iran war strain: Report

A US Navy guided-missile destroyer spent four days without working toilets, galley services and air conditioning after losing power during operations in the Indo-Pacific, as per a report.

The USS Benfold, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, suffered an engineering failure involving its generators on July 24, according to the US 7th Fleet, as reported by CNN.

Advertisement

The incident occurred amid rising scrutiny of the Navy's ability to sustain prolonged deployments, particularly as the US continues its war against Iran.

Generator failure knocks out essential services The Benfold was conducting routine operations in the Indo-Pacific when an “engineering casualty involving its generators” occurred, Navy Cmdr. Matthew Comer, a 7th Fleet spokesperson, told the news outlet.

The nearly 10,000-ton warship lost the ability to maneuver independently. Its galley services, toilets, air conditioning and potable water were also affected, Comer said.

The power failure, CNN cited USNI News as first reporting, which said the incident occurred in the South China Sea. The Navy did not provide a specific location for the breakdown.

The cause of the failure remains under investigation.

Advertisement

Other warships provided support The Benfold reportedly received assistance from other US warships while it remained without power.

The guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls provided cooked meals to the Benfold during the outage, while other vessels from the Japan-based USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group also assisted the destroyer.

After four days without power, the Benfold was reportedly towed to Subic Bay in the Philippines for repairs.

The repairs were completed on August 8, and the destroyer subsequently returned to duty.

Navy faces mounting operational pressure The incident comes as the US Navy faces growing pressure from extended deployments and competing global commitments.

The USS Benfold is frequently associated with the strike group accompanying the USS George Washington, which is now heading toward the Middle East to replace the long-deployed USS Abraham Lincoln.

Advertisement

The Lincoln has spent more than 240 days without a port call while supporting US military operations against Iran, prompting reports of low morale and mental health concerns among its crew.

The prolonged deployment has raised questions about the strain on both sailors and equipment across the Navy.

Iran war adds to pressure on fleet The Navy has been relying heavily on its ships and aircraft carriers as the US maintains military operations in the Middle East while also attempting to sustain its presence in the Indo-Pacific.

The George Washington's move toward the Middle East is expected to temporarily reduce the US aircraft carrier presence in the Pacific, where China has increased military activity.