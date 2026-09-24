US Navy says 8 sailors attempted suicide aboard carrier during prolonged West Asia deployment: What we know

The US Navy has disclosed that eight sailors assigned to the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group attempted suicide during its prolonged deployment, The Hill reported.

Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao made the disclosure in a letter to Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a New York Democrat and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, after she sought information about the well-being of sailors aboard the carrier and accompanying vessels.

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The revelation comes after families of sailors raised concerns about deteriorating mental health and difficult living conditions during the carrier strike group's lengthy deployment in West Asia amid the US war with Iran.

What did the US Navy say about the suicide attempts? According to Cao's letter as cited in the report, eight sailors attempted suicide during the deployment.

The figure in the report covers personnel from the Lincoln crew as well as sailors assigned to its carrier air wing, carrier strike group, and destroyer squadron staffs, and to escorting destroyers and embarked aviation squadrons.

Cao said five chaplains and multiple mental health professionals were available aboard the ships to address the "spiritual and emotional needs of the crew".

The Navy had previously rejected claims that the USS Abraham Lincoln was experiencing a wider mental health crisis.

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Why was USS Abraham Lincoln deployed for so long? The USS Abraham Lincoln had been deployed since November and had completed more than 300 days at sea, setting a record-long continuous deployment for the carrier while supporting US operations in the Middle East.

Cao defended the prolonged deployment of Carrier Strike Group Three, saying the sailors had demonstrated “exceptional resolve under demanding conditions”, as per The Hill.

In response to Gillibrand's August 15 letter, he said decisions to extend deployments were based on changing global security conditions and the need to protect US national security interests, personnel and allies.

The carrier is now returning to the US after a brief stop in Thailand.

What happened to the carrier after its deployment? The USS Abraham Lincoln was replaced by the USS George Washington in August following its lengthy deployment.

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The Lincoln's sailors also made a stop in Thailand while heading home, giving crew members an opportunity to spend time ashore after months at sea.

Reports said sailors visited bars, malls and beach areas during the stop before continuing their journey back to the United States.

What were the concerns about living conditions? Alongside concerns about mental health, families had also raised questions about living conditions aboard the carrier, including reports of plumbing problems and shortages of fresh food.

Cao pushed back against claims of widespread problems but acknowledged temporary "localised piping failures" and issues involving the ships' reverse-osmosis desalination units.

Some meal options were also reduced for a "short time", according to his letter.

The USS Abraham Lincoln has roughly 5,000 personnel aboard, as per report.

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What did Senator Kirsten Gillibrand say? Gillibrand criticised the Trump administration's earlier response to reports about conditions aboard the carrier.

"What Trump and Secretary Hegseth dismissed as 'fake news' turned out to be serious and deteriorating conditions for our service members," she said in a statement to the BBC following Cao's letter.

"Our troops and their families make immense sacrifices every single day, yet the president dismissed them with open disrespect," she added.

The Navy's disclosure comes as the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group heads back to the US after one of its longest continuous deployments, amid renewed scrutiny of the impact of extended missions on service members.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.