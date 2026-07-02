US Navy searches for missing crew member after MH-60S Sea Hawk makes emergency landing in Arabian Sea

Hours after an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the USS George HW Bush (CVN 77) made an emergency landing in the Arabian Sea, the US Navy said it is searching for a missing crew member. The military issued a statement on Wednesday (local time) confirming the incident.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the US Naval Forces Central Command, also called the US 5th Fleet, said, "On July 1 at 3:30 a.m. ET, the aircrew of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) conducted an emergency water landing in the Arabian Sea."

The command added, "There is no indication the emergency was caused by hostile action."

According to the statement, the helicopter had four crew members. Three sustained injuries and were rescued, while one remains missing.

The Naval Forces Central Command added, “Three of the helicopter’s four crew members have been recovered and are in stable condition aboard George H. W. Bush. U.S. Navy assets in the region are currently searching for the other aircrewman still missing. The cause of the incident is under investigation.”

Advertisement

USS George W Bush's role in the Middle East According to a Hindustan Times report, the USS George HW Bush has been a crucial part of the Navy's deployment in the Middle East amid the conflict with Iran, which began in late February. It has been in the region since April as one of the two aircraft carriers.

Advertisement

According to the Middle East Institute, the US Navy's Fifth Fleet is based at Naval Support Activity Bahrain and serves as the primary American naval command in the Middle East region. The Fifth Fleet is active in the Persian Gulf, Arabian Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean.

The fleet oversees operations around several strategically important waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb, both of which are considered key flashpoints in regional tensions.

Previous incidents of chopper crashes in the Middle East This isn't the first time a US military chopper has gone down in the region. Last month, US President Donald Trump confirmed that a US Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopter also went down near the Strait of Hormuz.

Advertisement

In a Truth Social post, he wrote, "I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz."

After the helicopter went down, the US Navy launched a maritime search-and-rescue mission using a drone boat to locate and retrieve the pilots, who spent up to two hours in the water near the crash site.

Following the crash, Trump confirmed that the two pilots on board the Apache helicopter were fine. A New York Times report said that at the time, the cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear, whether the chopper was shot down by Iranian fire, suffered a mechanical failure or encountered some other problem.

Advertisement

Also Read | US pilots who went down in the Strait of Hormuz are fine, says Trump

Earlier in April, the US forces also carried out another high-risk rescue mission and recovered two pilots who ejected from their F-15E Strike Eagle after the fighter jet was brought down by Iranian fire.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.