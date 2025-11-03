US needs nuclear weapons testing as China, Russia, Pakistan carry out trials too, says Trump

Amid the talks about the United States potentially resuming its own nuclear weapons testing, President Donald Trump explained that it was needed as many countries like China, Russia, North Korea and Pakistan, are conducting nuclear tests, and it's “appropriate that the US also does it”.

In a conversation with CBS News, Trump stated, "Russia's testing and China's testing, but they don't talk about it. We're an open society. We're different. We talk about it. We have to talk about it because otherwise you people are going to report. They don't have reporters that are going to be writing about it."

He added, “We're going to test because they test and others test. And certainly North Korea's been testing. Pakistan's been testing.”

Trump alleged that the US does not "necessarily know" where these "powerful" countries that are testing nuclear weapons are; however claims the testing is being done. He mentioned, “They-- they test way under-- underground where people don't know exactly what's happening with the test. You feel a little bit of a vibration. They test and we don't test. We have to test.”

Trump stated, "You have to see how they work. The reason I'm saying testing is because Russia announced that they were going to be doing a test. If you notice, North Korea is testing constantly. Other countries are testing. We're the only country that doesn't test. And I don't want to be the only country that doesn't test." He revealed that the US has "more nuclear weapons than any other country," and added that he had talked about denuclearisation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump said, “We have enough nuclear weapons to blow up the world 150 times. Russia has a lot of nuclear weapons, and China will have a lot. They have some. They have quite a bit.”

‘These are not nuclear explosions’ Meanwhile, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright indicated that the US nuclear-weapons testing President Donald Trump is seeking will likely stop short of actual warhead tests for the time being.

In a conversation with Fox News’ The Sunday Briefing, Duffy stated, “I think the tests we’re talking about right now are system tests. These are not nuclear explosions. These are what we call noncritical explosions.” These tests emphasise on “all the other parts of a nuclear weapon to make sure they deliver the appropriate geometry and they set up the nuclear explosion,” he added.