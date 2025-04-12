US new immigration rule: Indian H-1B visa holders have to follow THESE rules from now. Check details

Foreign nationals in the US, including Indians holding visas, who are registered with the systems will now have to carry their documents with them all the time and their children will need to re-register and submit their fingerprints as soon as they turn 14, a news US law has said.

Advertisement

New US immigration rule As per the new rule, any immigrant living in the United States has to furnish documents confirming their legal status whenever asked.

The announcement was made on Friday, when the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) notified about the new rule.

“All noncitizens 18 and older must carry this documentation at all times. This administration has directed DHS to prioritise enforcement, there will be no sanctuary for noncompliance,” the DHS said in a statement.

The announcement comes shortly after a US court allowed the Trump administration to go ahead with a plan to make immigrants illegally living in or entering the United States register with the federal government or face fines or imprisonment.

Will Indians be affected? The new regulations, which have come into effect on April 11, is poised to have several consequences on immigrants in the US. Indian H-1B visa holders will also be affected by the decision.

Advertisement

According to a Times of India report quoting immigration experts, those who have entered the US using a valid visa (study, work, travel etc.), hold a green card, employment documentation border crossing card or an I-94 admission record will not be affected by the US court verdict and will not be needed to register themselves again.

Read More

Also Read | Beware! US may revoke your student visa for these reasons

US visa new rule: What will be the effects? However, even in cases of such ‘already registered’ immigrants, including Indians, it is mandatory to carry their registration documents at all times. This includes Indian workers holding H-1B visas or international students, a chunk of whom are Indians.

The children of such people will have to re-register themselves and submit their fingerprint within the first 30 days of turning 14. Advertisement

As per a Reuters report, District Judge Trevor McFadden in Washington, appointed by President Donald Trump during his first term in office, found that groups challenging the Department of Homeland Security rule implementing the policy - including the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights and United Farm Workers of America - had not shown they had standing to bring the lawsuit.

“As organisations, many of their harms are too speculative, and they have failed to show that the Rule will erode their core missions,” he wrote.