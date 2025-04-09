Mass shooting in Virginia: 3 dead, 3 injured at town house complex; suspect on run

In a shocking incident of mass shooting, three people were declared dead, and three others were injured in the Olde Greenwich area of Fredericksburg, near Spotsylvania County, Virginia, on Tuesday evening, the law enforcement said, ABC 7 reported. This comes after reports of gunshots.

According to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, Major Elizabeth Scott said that the law enforcement received 911 calls at 5:30 pm about a shooting at a townhouse complex in Spotsylvania County, nearly 65 miles southwest of Washington, DC.

She said they are requesting the public to stay clear of the area as officials probe the shooting. No arrests have been made.

"There are dozens upon dozens of officers out actively looking for suspects and preserving the crime scene,” Scott added as per an AP report.

“Upon arrival, deputies found multiple subjects shot. No suspect(s) have been apprehended at this time. This is an active and fluid investigation," NBC News quoted Sheriff Roger L. Harris as saying.

The people injured in the area of Olde Greenwich Circle were taken to hospitals. Their condition is unknown. As per social media reports, two among the injured were children. A shelter-in-place order has been released for local residents.

Gujarati man, daughter dead in Virginia According to media reports, on March 20, a Gujarati man Pradipkumar Ratilal Patel, 56, and his daughter, Urvi Patel, 26, who were working at a departmental store in the US state of Virginia, were pronounced death at their workplace on March 20. They belonged to Mehsana district in Gujarat. The police arrested the suspect, George Frazier Devon Wharton, 44, who hailed from Onancock, Virginia.

