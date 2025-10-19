Three injured in shooting at Oklahoma State University dorm

Three people were reported injured when a shooting took place in a dorm at Oklahoma State University on Sunday morning (local time).

The shooting incident was reported at a residential hall on the campus in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and at least one of the victims is a student, police were quoted by the New York Post as saying.

The victims were part of an off-campus party Saturday night that then moved into the dorms in the wee hours.

The official OSU Police and Safety account wrote on X, “At approximately 3:40 am, the OSU Police Department responded to Carreker East residential hall after shooting victims reported the incident.

“There is no ongoing threat to campus,” the X post read.

“There were multiple victims, one of which is known to be an OSU student. All are being treated at hospitals in Oklahoma City and Tulsa,” the statement read, citing OSU Chief of Police Michael Beckner.

“Initial reports indicate a large, private party occurred at an off-campus location. After the gathering disbanded, some attendees returned to Carreker East where the shooting occurred,” the statement concluded.

No information has yet been provided about the suspect, motive or how many shots were fired.

When there's an active Shooter...: Oklahoma State University's advisory The Oklahoma State University listed some measures that people must take when they become aware of a hostile person or persons actively causing deadly harm, posing an imminent threat, or committing a violent act. They were:

Dial 911. Report the situation and their location. Follow any instructions from emergency personnel. Evacuate if safe. If you cannot safely evacuate the building, lock yourself in the room you are in. Do not stay in an open hallway or common area. Do not sound the fire alarm. A fire alarm requires everyone to evacuate the building, which could place them in more danger than they are otherwise in. Barricade yourself in the room using furniture or anything you can push against the door. Lock windows. Close blinds or curtains. Turn off lights. Stay away from windows and doors. Turn all audio equipment off. Stay calm and be as quiet as possible. Once the police arrive, obey all instructions. This may involve being handcuffed or putting your hands in the air. If you are unable to escape or barricade yourself away from the intruder, you must decide what action to take. Run: If they can safely make it outside the building by running, do so.

Do not run in a straight line.

Use trees, vehicles or any other object to block yourself from view.

Hide: Ensure it is a well-hidden place.

Fight: Use office supplies and anything around them as weapons to fight back