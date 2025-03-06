US News: Active shooter situation unfolds at Corry Station in Florida, Naval base on lockdown

Naval officials have confirmed an active shooter situation at Corry Station, a sub-installation of Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, prompting a lockdown of the base and its surrounding areas. Security forces and local law enforcement are responding to the incident, with gates to both NAS Pensacola and Corry Station closed as investigations continue.

"Our Security team is responding swiftly and expertly with our local law enforcement partners," said Capt. Chandra Newman. “Our concern is always the safety and welfare of our service members and their families.” one of the tweet read.

NAS Pensacola Navy Security Forces and local law enforcement entities are responding to an active shooter situation onboard Corry Station.

“Corry Station gates and the Main Gate and West Gate to Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola are closed”, read another tweet.

According to CNN news, photos and video from the scene showed a large law enforcement response.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office received the report Thursday morning, and all available deputies responded to NAS Pensacola’s Corry Station sub-installation, officials said.

“We’re still out there, it’s still an active scene, but at this time there’s no confirmation,” Escambia County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Morgan Lewis said shortly after noon.

Sheriff Chip Simmons says someone reported hearing multiple gunshots on Thursday, but officers have conducted a search and found no evidence of a shooting and no victims.

The base and Naval Air Station Pensacola had closed entrances as police investigated. Simmons said officers are continuing to conduct a comprehensive sweep of the base.

DEVELOPMENT – The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office told FOX10 News that officials have cleared the building at Corry Station where an armed disturbance had been reported this morning.

The ECSO said there are no signs of victims or a shooter.

NAS Pensacola is home to the Navy’s Blue Angels, and is located in Escambia County, Florida.