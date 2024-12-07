US News: Are flags at half-staff in Arizona on December 7? Know here

On December 7, flags in Arizona were lowered to half-staff for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, honoring the 2,403 lives lost in the 1941 attack. Governor Katie Hobbs declared this day as Arizona Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, marking its 83rd anniversary.

The flags in Arizona were at half-staff on Saturday, December 7, as a mark of honour for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. The National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day is observed on December 7 every year to pay tribute to the 2,403 service members and civilians who were killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Nearly 1,178 people were injured, two US Navy battleships permanently sank, and 188 aircraft were destroyed.

"Governor Katie Hobbs has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Dec. 7, Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Gov. Hobbs has also proclaimed Dec. 7 as Arizona Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day," a statement from the State of Arizona said.

This year marks the 83rd anniversary of the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

The term half-staff is used for flags flown on the land.

In the United States, there are several holidays when flags are at half-staff. According to a report by AZ Central, flags are half-staff on the following days:

Peace Officers Memorial Day, unless that day is also Armed Forces Day. 2. Patriot Day.

3. National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

4. National Firefighters Memorial Day.

Additionally, the President of the US can declare that flags be flown at half-staff over the death of a prominent person in certain instances, such as: