US News: Deadly Georgia School Shooting claims 4 lives, injures 9; Biden and Harris condemn violence

Four individuals, including two students, were killed in a school shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia. The White House is calling for tighter gun regulations amid ongoing concerns about gun violence in the US

Livemint
Updated5 Sep 2024, 06:52 AM IST
Georgia School Shooting: Student Gretchen Gierlach, 18, holds up banners following a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder.
Georgia School Shooting: Student Gretchen Gierlach, 18, holds up banners following a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder.(REUTERS)

At least four people, including two students, were killed and nine others injured when a fellow student opened fire at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, on Wednesday, CNN reported.

The suspected gunman, 14-year-old Colt Cray, who is also a student at the school, has been taken into custody. According to Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey, Cray surrendered to law enforcement immediately after the shooting and is cooperating with authorities. He will be charged with murder and treated as an adult, as confirmed by Hosey and Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith.

The victims include two students and two teachers. Law enforcement agencies are continuing their investigation into the incident and its motive.

Lyela Sayarath, a junior at Apalachee High School, revealed to CNN that she was seated next to the suspected gunman just before the shooting occurred.

White House Calls for Stricter Gun Laws

In response to the tragedy, the White House has called on Congress to enact stricter gun control measures. White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre emphasized the need for universal background checks, a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, safe storage requirements, investment in prevention programs, and a national red flag law.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both condemned the shooting. Biden described it as a "horrific reminder of how gun violence continues to tear our communities apart" and reaffirmed his commitment to combating gun violence, citing his support for the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. Harris, calling the incident "outrageous," expressed frustration over the constant worry parents face about their children’s safety at school.

Former President Donald Trump also addressed the tragedy, condemning it as an act of violence by a "sick and deranged monster."

A Growing Crisis

This school shooting is the latest in a series of devastating incidents across the U.S., following tragedies in Newtown, Connecticut; Parkland, Florida; and Uvalde, Texas. The Gun Violence Archive reports that there have been at least 385 mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year, defining a mass shooting as an incident where four or more people are shot. This equates to more than 1.5 mass shootings every day.

-With agency inputs

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Sep 2024, 06:52 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS News: Deadly Georgia School Shooting claims 4 lives, injures 9; Biden and Harris condemn violence

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    NTPC

    405.00
    03:48 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    -1.3 (-0.32%)

    Tata Steel

    151.30
    03:58 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    -0.8 (-0.53%)

    Bharat Electronics

    298.90
    03:59 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    1.7 (0.57%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.65
    03:57 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    -1.3 (-0.95%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    4,776.40
    03:59 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    320.9 (7.2%)

    B E M L

    4,109.20
    03:55 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    257.4 (6.68%)

    Indigo Paints

    1,540.20
    03:58 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    89.95 (6.2%)

    Prestige Estates Projects

    1,880.00
    03:29 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    94.9 (5.32%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,639.000.00
      Chennai
      73,210.000.00
      Delhi
      72,638.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,782.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue