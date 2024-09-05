Four individuals, including two students, were killed in a school shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia. The White House is calling for tighter gun regulations amid ongoing concerns about gun violence in the US

At least four people, including two students, were killed and nine others injured when a fellow student opened fire at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, on Wednesday, CNN reported.

The suspected gunman, 14-year-old Colt Cray, who is also a student at the school, has been taken into custody. According to Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey, Cray surrendered to law enforcement immediately after the shooting and is cooperating with authorities. He will be charged with murder and treated as an adult, as confirmed by Hosey and Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith.

The victims include two students and two teachers. Law enforcement agencies are continuing their investigation into the incident and its motive.

Lyela Sayarath, a junior at Apalachee High School, revealed to CNN that she was seated next to the suspected gunman just before the shooting occurred.

White House Calls for Stricter Gun Laws In response to the tragedy, the White House has called on Congress to enact stricter gun control measures. White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre emphasized the need for universal background checks, a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, safe storage requirements, investment in prevention programs, and a national red flag law.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both condemned the shooting. Biden described it as a "horrific reminder of how gun violence continues to tear our communities apart" and reaffirmed his commitment to combating gun violence, citing his support for the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. Harris, calling the incident "outrageous," expressed frustration over the constant worry parents face about their children's safety at school.

Former President Donald Trump also addressed the tragedy, condemning it as an act of violence by a "sick and deranged monster."

A Growing Crisis This school shooting is the latest in a series of devastating incidents across the U.S., following tragedies in Newtown, Connecticut; Parkland, Florida; and Uvalde, Texas. The Gun Violence Archive reports that there have been at least 385 mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year, defining a mass shooting as an incident where four or more people are shot. This equates to more than 1.5 mass shootings every day.