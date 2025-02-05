US news: Egg heist in Pennsylvania as thieves steal one lakh eggs worth $40,000

Thieves stole around one lakh eggs worth $40,000 from Pete and Gerry’s Organics LLC in Pennsylvania. The egg prices have surged due to a bird flu crisis, affecting supply. An investigation is ongoing, as demand increases with Easter approaching.

Updated5 Feb 2025, 01:20 PM IST
A girl carries a carton of eggs during a snowfall. (Photo by VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO / AFP) (Representative Image)(AFP)

Thieves made off with approximately one lakh eggs from a distribution trailer in Pennsylvania, according to authorities speaking with CNBC.

The report said that the incident occurred around 8:40 pm at Pete and Gerry’s Organics LLC in Greencastle, as reported by the police. The stolen eggs are valued at around $40,000.

The ongoing bird flu crisis severely impacts U.S. egg prices, with farmers being forced to cull millions of chickens each month. As a result, egg prices have more than doubled compared to the summer of 2023. With Easter around the corner, it seems there may be no immediate relief, as demand for eggs typically rises during the holiday season.

Meanwhile, authorities have not provided further details, and an investigation is currently ongoing. The egg supplier issued a statement confirming their awareness of the theft in Franklin County and stated that they are “actively cooperating” with law enforcement agencies in the investigation.

Rising prices of eggs in US

In December, U.S. wholesale egg prices reached record highs, with a dozen eggs costing $5.57 in the Midwest and $8.85 in California, according to commodity data firm Expana, as reported by Reuters.

The primary reason for these soaring prices is the significant damage to the laying flock caused by bird flu. The virus wiped out over 20 million chickens in the US during the last quarter, marking the highest loss since the bird flu outbreak began in 2022, according to the US Department of Agriculture. This drastic reduction in supply has contributed to the sharp increase in egg prices.

The chain said it has 2,100 locations across the United States. Its website says it serves 272 million eggs every year, Reuters reported.

Bird Flu

Last month, Louisiana reported the first US human fatality linked to bird flu. Since the beginning of 2024, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed 67 human cases of bird flu in the U.S.

The H5N1 strain of the virus has been rapidly spreading among wild birds, poultry, cows, and other animals. As the virus continues to spread in the environment, the risk of human exposure increases, although human infections remain rare, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies)

Key Takeaways
  • The egg theft highlights the severe impact of bird flu on supply chains and prices.
  • Ongoing bird flu outbreaks have caused significant losses in poultry, leading to record-high egg prices.
  • The theft occurs at a critical time, as demand for eggs increases with the Easter holiday approaching.
First Published:5 Feb 2025, 01:20 PM IST
