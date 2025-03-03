US news: Elon Musk joins Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago event | WATCH

US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk on Monday attended an event at Mar-a-Lago, where Musk was accompanied by his son, Lil X, whom he carried on his shoulders during part of the event.

Margo Martin shared the moment on X, writing, “President Donald Trump and Elon Musk stop by an event at Mar-a-Lago.”

The crowd erupted in cheers as Trump and Musk made their way onstage. Musk wore a black t-shirt paired with a “Make America Great Again” cap, while Trump sported golfing attire, also donning a MAGA hat. The logo on Musk’s t-shirt garnered significant online attention, with many speculating it could be linked to the potential release of the video game Half-Life 3.

Elon Musk has become a regular presence at Mar-a-Lago, particularly after Trump’s re-election in November 2024. Musk has participated in various activities at the estate, such as golfing, dining, making diplomatic calls, and engaging in White House staffing discussions. He also attended Trump's New Year's Eve gala there.

Mar-a-Lago serves as Trump’s private estate in Florida and has earned the nickname “Southern White House.”

Earlier on Sunday, three civilian aircraft reportedly violated the airspace above Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, prompting the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) to dispatch F-16 fighter jets, according to a Daily Mail report.

The report added that the fighter jets deployed flares and escorted the planes out of the restricted area.

