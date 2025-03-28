US news: Elon Musk reveals Federal govt spent $1 billion on survey about national parks

Written By Mausam Jha
Updated28 Mar 2025, 07:39 AM IST
Tesla CEO Elon Musk wears a ’Trump Was Right About Everything’ hat while attending a cabinet meeting at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 24, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo(REUTERS)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the federal government spent nearly $1 billion on a brief survey asking if people like National Parks.

In a post on X, journalist and podcaster Nick Sortor posted, “Elon Musk just exposed the federal government spent almost $1 BILLION on a short survey asking whether or not people like National Parks. This is disgusting.”

“We routinely encounter a waste of a billion dollars or more. Casually. This 10 question survey could’ve been done with Survey Monkey for $10,000. The government was being charged almost a billion dollars for that.,” Elon said.

(This is a developing story)

