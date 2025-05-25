US news: Explosion on New York City boat carrying sewage leaves one dead, probe underway

An explosion occurred on a boat carrying raw sewage that was docked on the Hudson River in New York City, resulting in the death of a city employee.

According to the Associated Press, the blast happened around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday near the North River Wastewater Treatment Plant. The city-owned vessel, named Hunts Point, was the site of the incident.

One worker was injured and transported to the hospital, while a third declined medical attention, according to Deputy Assistant Chief David Simms of the city’s Fire Department.

“The cause of the explosion was under investigation, but New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in statement that criminal intent was not suspected. The men on the boat, which takes raw sewage from the city to be treated, were doing work involving a flame or sparks when the explosion occurred,” the US Coast Guard said on social media.

First responders discovered a 59-year-old man unconscious in the river, according to New York police. He was pronounced dead at the scene., AP reported.

The man had been a longtime employee of the city's Department of Environmental Protection. His name has not been released, but the mayor said he was “a devoted public servant who gave 33 years of service to the New York City, and our hearts go out to his family, friends, and colleagues during this painful time."

The blast spread raw sewage over the deck of the boat, and firefighters and other first responders had to be decontaminated, Simms said. DEP said there did not appear to be any environmental impacts following the explosion.

(With inputs from AP)

(This is a developing story)