Five people have been charged in connection with the death of Liam Payne, who fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. Among those charged are former waiter Braian Paiz and CasaSur hotel employee Ezequiel Pereyra, both accused of supplying drugs to Payne on two occasions.

According to a report by the Argentinian newspaper Infobae, the charges involve narcotics trafficking, which carries a prison sentence of 4 to 15 years. A local media source, Infobae, has reported the details of the case.

Liam Payne’s close friend, businessman Rogelio "Roger" Nores, has been charged with negligent homicide following the singer’s death. Nores faces accusations related to allegedly abandoning Payne, which led to his death, and facilitating narcotics use, said the report.

Two months after Payne's fall from the balcony of his hotel room in Argentina, an eyewitness recounted the harrowing moment as he prepared for his upcoming wedding at the venue, reported E! Online.

"I was meeting our wedding planner," said Bret Watson. “We had gone up to the room and happened to be looking out of the window at the pool area to show her the view when we saw Liam fall.” "We immediately rushed out onto the balcony," he continued. “When we looked down, we could see that it was Liam lying on the ground. He landed face up, so we could tell right away that it was him, and he was motionless.”

The tragic loss of Liam Payne has sent shockwaves through the music world. Initial reports suggested that he had fallen three floors from the hotel, but authorities later clarified that Payne had "jumped from the balcony of his room," according to Pablo Policicchio, communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry.

Liam Payne rose to fame as part of One Direction, which was formed on The X Factor in 2010. The band quickly became a global sensation, selling over 70 million records before going on hiatus in 2016.

Following the band's break, Payne pursued a successful solo career, releasing several singles and his debut album, LP1.