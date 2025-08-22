Subscribe

US news: Former attorney charged with murder after girlfriend found strangled in Nashville apartment

The accused, identified as 40-year-old Jared Streich, is facing murder charges in the death of his girlfriend after an autopsy confirmed she died from strangulation.

Published22 Aug 2025, 08:37 PM IST
Jared Streich had worked as an attorney until his license was suspended earlier this year. Photo: X
Jared Streich had worked as an attorney until his license was suspended earlier this year. Photo: X

A former Nashville attorney with a history of domestic violence has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend, reported Court TV on Friday.

The victim, identified as 46-year-old Miranda Gray, was found dead in her apartment in Nashville on Monday.

The accused, identified as 40-year-old Jared Streich, is facing murder charges in the death of Grey after an autopsy confirmed she died from strangulation, said the media report.

On Monday, Streich called 911 at 9:30 AM requesting an ambulance, claiming that Gray was unresponsive.

 

According to police, when the officials arrived, they found Gray was dead. On asking how long she had been unresponsive, Streich declined to answer.

On Tuesday, an autopsy revealed that Gray had numerous injuries on her body and she died from strangulation.

The authorities noted that Streich had violated bond conditions from a February aggravated assault arrest where he had allegedly threatened Gray with a knife.

As per the bond conditions, Streich was banned from visiting Gray’s residence.

The police arrested Streich on Monday night on the bond violation charge while the murder probe is underway.

According to court records, Hermitage Precinct officers had arrested the former attorney several times this year on domestic violence-related charges.

Streich had worked as an attorney until his licence was suspended earlier this year after complaints — unrelated to criminal activity — were filed against him, The Tennessean reported.

In addition to the February case, which was indicted by a grand jury as domestic assault with an October court date, he was arrested on April 29 on charges of aggravated assault and violating bond conditions, reported Court TV.

Gray had reported that Streich pushed her head into a closet door and shut a patio door on her arm.

However, those charges were dropped on May 1.

 
