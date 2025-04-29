Kids among 4 killed as car rams into after-school day care building in Illinois of US

Children among four were dead after a woman rammed a car into an after-school building in Chatham of Illinois in the United States. Persons aged four-year-old to 18 were killed in the incident. While three deceased were outside the school, the fourth one was inside.

According to ABC7 Chicago, the driver slammed into the side of the YNot program building in Chatham, barreled through it, and broke out the opposite side, authorities reported.

Several others were injured and transported to hospital, Illinois State Police said in a statement, while the driver of the vehicle was uninjured and taken to hospital for evaluation.

The driver identity is yet to be revealed. No charges or arrests have so far been announced by the police.

The incident was reported at around 3:20 pm (12:50 am) to the calls that a vehicle had hit three persons outside the daycare after the car rammed into them, then crashed into the building to hit more people inside before exiting the other side, Chatham Police Department Deputy Chief Scott Tarter was quoted as saying by AP.

The building and facilities house YNOT Outdoors, which holds after-school programs and summer camps.

Governor JB Pritzker said, “My administration is closely monitoring the crash in Chatham. As we continue to learn more, please follow the guidance of all local authorities. Let's wrap our arms around the community tonight as we receive updates on the situation.”

Village trustee Kristen Chiaro said, “My heart is with the families, loved ones and all affected by the horrific tragedy that struck Chatham today,” adding, “Thank you first responders for doing what you can. There is no tougher circumstance. And as details unfold, we must take care of one another as our community grieves.”

