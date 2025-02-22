Judge extends ban on Elon Musk’s DOGE access to treasury info amid cybersecurity concerns: ‘could be catastrophic’

A federal judge has extended the ban on Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing sensitive Treasury information. This decision aims to safeguard personal data against potential cybersecurity breaches, highlighting the balance between modernization and security in government processes.

Updated22 Feb 2025, 07:25 AM IST
Demonstrators attend a protest against US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s DOGE cuts to medical science research and higher education during a ’Fund Don’t Freeze’ rally outside the Health and Human Services headquarters in Washington, DC, on February 19, 2025. The group is calling on the Trump administration to rescind cuts and restrictions to a variety of health, science and education organizations. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)

A federal judge in Manhattan on Friday extended the ban preventing Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing sensitive Treasury Department information. However, she denied the broader restrictions requested by 19 Democratic state attorneys general who had filed a lawsuit.

As reported by the Associated Press, Judge Jeannette A. Vargas issued a preliminary injunction, noting that she may lift the ban if the Treasury Department confirms by March 24 that DOGE members have completed the necessary cybersecurity training.

Vargas said DOGE’s efforts to modernize Treasury payment systems were not undercut by the delay, which she said was meant to ensure the security of sensitive personal data for millions of Americans.

“Without addressing these issues, the potential consequences of a cybersecurity breach could be catastrophic,” Vargas wrote in a 64-page ruling, AP reported.

The attorneys general had sought to ban Musk’s DOGE team from developing automated or manual processes to halt payments flowing through the Treasury Department’s payment systems.

Vargas said that rather than “broad and sweeping relief,” she opted for a “narrowly tailored” remedy to address concerns that private banking data could become exposed to a data breach.

(With inputs from AP)

Key Takeaways
  • Cybersecurity training is crucial for government teams handling sensitive data.
  • Judicial decisions can shape the balance between innovation and data security.
  • Narrowly tailored remedies can effectively address specific cybersecurity concerns without stifling progress.
First Published:22 Feb 2025, 07:25 AM IST
