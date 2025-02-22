Judge extends ban on Elon Musk’s DOGE access to treasury info amid cybersecurity concerns: ‘could be catastrophic’

A federal judge in Manhattan on Friday extended the ban preventing Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing sensitive Treasury Department information. However, she denied the broader restrictions requested by 19 Democratic state attorneys general who had filed a lawsuit.

As reported by the Associated Press, Judge Jeannette A. Vargas issued a preliminary injunction, noting that she may lift the ban if the Treasury Department confirms by March 24 that DOGE members have completed the necessary cybersecurity training.

Vargas said DOGE’s efforts to modernize Treasury payment systems were not undercut by the delay, which she said was meant to ensure the security of sensitive personal data for millions of Americans.

“Without addressing these issues, the potential consequences of a cybersecurity breach could be catastrophic,” Vargas wrote in a 64-page ruling, AP reported.

The attorneys general had sought to ban Musk’s DOGE team from developing automated or manual processes to halt payments flowing through the Treasury Department’s payment systems.

Vargas said that rather than “broad and sweeping relief,” she opted for a “narrowly tailored” remedy to address concerns that private banking data could become exposed to a data breach.

