US news: New York taxi driver hits six pedestrians including 9-year-old boy

A taxi in midtown Manhattan struck six pedestrians, injuring three, including a 9-year-old boy. Investigators are looking into whether the driver experienced a medical issue.

A taxicab hit six pedestrians in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday, police said, with three people — including a 9-year-old boy — transported to hospitals for their injuries.

As reported by AP, a spokesperson said the taxi driver may have suffered a medical episode, but that the investigation had yet to confirm that.

Two people, including the 9-year-old boy, were taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center, and one person was taken to Bellevue Hospital, the spokesperson said. The other three people who were hit by the taxi refused medical attention. All were in stable condition.

The taxi cab mounted the curb near Macy’s flagship store at Herald Square around 4 p.m. on Wednesday and struck pedestrians on the sidewalk, according to police. The driver remained at the scene.

Video footage from the scene showed a damaged yellow taxi on the sidewalk, cordoned off with police tape. The car’s front bumper appeared to have detached. The taxi was later towed away in the evening.