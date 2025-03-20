In a shooting incident at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital in Michigan on Thursday, a person was injured and undergoing treatment, ABC News quoted the police as saying.

The Troy Police Department said in a message posted on social media that suspect was not in custody and advised the public to avoid the area.

"This appears to be an isolated incident however the suspect is not in custody. Please avoid the area," the Troy Police Department said in a statement on X.

Meanwhile, the Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital confirmed a person was injured in the incident.

"One victim is in the emergency department for medical treatment. Patients with services scheduled should not come to the hospital at this time. Patients may call the department where they were scheduled for service directly. No other information is available at this time," Corewell Health said in a statement to ABC News.

"The hospital is on lockdown out of an abundance of caution," Corewell Health said.

Previous incidents: Earlier in February, a man armed with a pistol in Pennsylvania and carrying zip ties took hospital staff in the intensive care unit hostage before he was killed by police in a shootout that also left an officer dead, officials said.

The shooter, identified as 49-year-old Diogenes Archangel-Ortiz, apparently intentionally targeted the hospital after he was in contact with the intensive care unit earlier in the week for medical care involving someone else, according to the York County district attorney, added PTI.

Violence at hospitals is on the rise, often in emergency departments but also maternity wards and intensive care units, hospital security consultant Dick Sem said.

In hospital attacks, unlike random mass shootings elsewhere, the shooter is often targeting somebody, sometimes resentful about the care given to a relative who died, he added.