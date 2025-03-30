US news: Plane crashes into home in Brooklyn Park, a Minneapolis suburb; 1 dead | Watch

US news: A small plane traveling from Iowa to Minnesota crashed into a house in a Minneapolis suburb on Saturday, resulting in at least one fatality, according to a city official.

The residents of the house were unharmed, but the home was completely destroyed, said Brooklyn Park spokesperson Risikat Adesaogun.

It was not yet known how many people were aboard the single-engine SOCATA TBM7, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The agency said the aircraft departed from the Des Moines International Airport with a destination of the Anoka County-Blaine Airport, located in another Minneapolis suburb.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

(This is a developing story)