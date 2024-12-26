A body was found in the wheel well of a United Airlines jet after it landed in Maui. The airline is cooperating with authorities to investigate how the individual accessed the compartment, which is known for extreme conditions that stowaways face.

A dead body was discovered in the wheel well of a United Airlines jetliner after the aircraft landed on the Hawaiian island of Maui, the airline confirmed on Wednesday.

As reported by Reuters, the body was discovered in one of the compartments that houses the airplane's landing gear when United Flight 202 from Chicago O'Hare International Airport landed at Kahului Airport on Tuesday afternoon, according to the airline's website.

No further details about the deceased person were provided, the report said.

“The wheel well was only accessible from outside of the aircraft. At this time, it is not clear how or when the person accessed the wheel well," it said.

United Airlines stated it is collaborating with authorities on the investigation into the incident. The Federal Aviation Administration has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Stowaways in unpressurized wheel wells and cargo holds of planes are exposed to extreme conditions, including temperatures ranging from minus 50 to minus 60 degrees Celsius (minus 58 to minus 76 degrees Fahrenheit) and a lack of oxygen.

While the fatality rate for most wheel-well stowaways is high, some people have survived the ordeal.

A person was found alive in the undercarriage bay of an Algerian carrier's aircraft in Paris last year. In January 2022, a stowaway was discovered alive in the wheel section under the front of a Cargolux freight plane that arrived at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport from Africa.