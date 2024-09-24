US News top college rankings 2025: Princeton ranks first, check the top 10 universities and images here

The United States has many prestigious colleges that attract students from across the globe from various disciplines. The US News and World Report has released the list of top colleges in 2025 in the United States, which students can refer to while choosing a university to study. Check out the list of top universities in the US.

Princeton University has been ranked first among national universities in the US News Best College Rankings 2025. The university, founded in 1746, covers an area of 690 acres. In the fall 2023 batch, the university had 5,671 undergraduate enrollment, and tuition was $62,400.

2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge (MIT) is second on the list of top universities. It boasts 101 Nobel Laureates as alumni and is famous for various programmes in mathematics, biology, chemistry and economics. MIT campus covers an area of 168 acres. The tuition fee of the institute is $62,396.

3. Harvard University

Harvard University has bagged the third spot in the list of top universities in the United States. The university is known for its research centres, engineering, medical school, and business school. The campus is spread across 5,667 acres. The university charges $61,676 as tuition fees.

4. Stanford University

The fourth institution on the list is Stanford University. The University offers courses in computer science, economics, mechanical engineering, biology, management, and entrepreneurship. Its campus is spread across 8,180 acres, and the tuition fee is $65,910.

5. Yale University

The fifth University on the list of top national universities in the USA is Yale. Founded in 1701, the university is known for various disciplines such as engineering, economics, political science, biology and history. The campus covers an area of 1,108 acres, and the tuition fee is around $67,250.

6. California Institute of Technology

The sixth on the list of best national universities is the California Institute of Technology. It is located in Pasadena covering an area of 124 acres. The tuition fee is $65,898.

7. Duke University

Along with California Institute of Technology, Duke University in Durham, North Carolina is ranked sixth on the list. The campus is spread across 8,693 acres. The tuition fee is $69,140.

8. John Hopkins University

The third university to share the sixth position is John Hopkins University. The campus is spread across 140 acres. The tuition fee is $65,230.

Northwestern University

Northwestern University has also shared the sixth position on the list of top national universities in the US. The campus is spread across 231 acres, and the tuition fee is $68,322.

10. University of Pennsylvania

University of Pennsylvania