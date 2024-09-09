US news: USCIS extends EAD automatic renewal for immigrants. What is EAD and who will benefit from new rule

USCIS has extended the automatic renewal period for certain employment authorization documents from 180 to 540 days. This temporary rule aims to prevent employment gaps for noncitizens while their EAD applications are processed, effective April 8, 2024, until September 20, 2027.

Livemint
Published9 Sep 2024, 09:32 AM IST
USCIS Extends EAD Renewal Period from 180 to 540 Days for Noncitizens
USCIS Extends EAD Renewal Period from 180 to 540 Days for Noncitizens

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), earlier this year, enacted a temporary final rule extending the automatic renewal period for certain employment authorization documents (EADs) from a maximum of 180 days to up to 540 days.

The new regulation notice, titled, ‘Modifying Accreditation Regulations Governing Nonimmigrant Workers [1615-AC88]’ states that, “The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) proposes to amend its regulations governing certain nonimmigrant workers. The proposed changes include updating the employment authorization rules regarding dependent spouses of certain nonimmigrants; increasing flexibilities for certain nonimmigrant workers, including those who resign or are terminated from employment, and religious workers who have reached their maximum period of stay or are waiting for immigrant visas to become available; and modernizing policies and procedures for Employment Authorization Documents.”

Also Read | US visa: H-1B & L-1 new rules to be out on July 8; hefty extension fee on cards

Why final verdict for EAD regulation is important

This purpose of this rule is to ensure that noncitizens with valid work authorization do not fexperiencing gaps in their employment eligibility while their EAD renewal applications are being processed. This comes after notable progress in reducing EAD processing times over the past year.

The measure reflects an ongoing initiative at USCIS aimed at supporting the employment of noncitizens by reducing barriers to work authorization.

Also Read | US visa fees to hike from April 1: How much you need to pay for H-1B, L-1, EB-5

Check eligibility and other details

The rule, effective from April 8, 2024, will stay in force until September 20, 2027, with certain revisions applicable until January 2025.

This change impacts eligible noncitizens who submitted an EAD renewal application on or after October 27, 2023, as long as their application is still pending by April 8, 2024. Additionally, anyone who submits Form I-765 (the EAD renewal application) within the 540-day period starting on April 8, 2024, will also benefit from this extension.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Sep 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS news: USCIS extends EAD automatic renewal for immigrants. What is EAD and who will benefit from new rule

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.95
    10:42 AM | 9 SEP 2024
    -1.3 (-0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    279.55
    10:42 AM | 9 SEP 2024
    -4.1 (-1.45%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    297.00
    10:42 AM | 9 SEP 2024
    -11.9 (-3.85%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.45
    10:42 AM | 9 SEP 2024
    -0.2 (-0.11%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,193.10
    10:22 AM | 9 SEP 2024
    43.55 (3.79%)

    Doms Industries

    2,724.95
    10:24 AM | 9 SEP 2024
    93.95 (3.57%)

    Usha Martin

    362.15
    10:24 AM | 9 SEP 2024
    10.85 (3.09%)

    JSW Energy

    730.00
    10:24 AM | 9 SEP 2024
    20.45 (2.88%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,460.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.09
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue