US news: Virginia high school sprinter hit competitor by baton in relay race; disqualified | Watch

US news: Virginia high school sprinter hit competitor by baton in relay race; disqualified

A Virginia high school sprinter, Kaelen Tucker, suffered a concussion and possible skull fracture when hit by a relay baton during a race. The incident led to her team's disqualification. Tucker was diagnosed after falling to the ground, following a collision while competing for position.

Updated10 Mar 2025, 08:15 AM IST
A screengrab from the viral video. (Photo: @CollinRugg/X)

 US News: A sprinter from a Virginia high school sustained a concussion and a possible skull fracture when her competitor struck her in the back of the head with a relay baton during a race.

Kaelen Tucker, a junior at Brookville High School, was running the second leg of the 4×200 meter relay at the VHSL Class 3 State Indoor Championships at Liberty University on Friday, according to a report by the New York Post.

Tucker, who had won silver in the girls' 55m dash earlier in the event, was trying to move into lane one while battling for second place as she rounded turn four, according to the report.

Watch the viral video here:

 

“When we got to the curve, she kept bumping me in my arm, and when we got off the curve, I finally passed her, and that’s when she hit me with the baton,” Tucker explained.

An audible gasp was heard from the crowd inside the Lynchburg, Va. venue as Tucker veered off the track, grabbing her head and falling to the ground. Tucker’s mother and team trainers immediately rushed to her side, the New York Post reported.

“I could feel a headache coming on, so I just stood out,” Tucker said. She stopped running, pulling her team out of the race. A doctor later diagnosed her with a concussion and a “possible fractured skull.”

As a result of the incident, IC Norcom was disqualified from the race, according to the report.

Netizens react

"The State should file charges even if the runner who was injured doesn't. This type of transgression can't be ignored," said a user.

 

Netizens react to the viral post on X.
That’s assault. The woman who did this needs to get jail time.
The State should file charges even if the runner who was injured doesn't. This type of transgression can't be ignored.

Another said, “That’s assault. The woman who did this needs to get jail time.”

In a similar incident, in March 2022, a Florida high school runner was sucker-punched during a race by another student-athlete who wasn’t even competing in the event. The runner, who was attacked during the 1,600-meter race at the Tohopekaliga Tiger Invitational in Kissimmee, also suffered a concussion.

Key Takeaways
  • Sports safety protocols need to be reviewed and reinforced to prevent violent incidents.
  • Incidents of aggression in high school sports can have serious consequences for athletes.
  • The responsibility of sportsmanship and fair play must be emphasized in competitive environments.
First Published:10 Mar 2025, 08:15 AM IST
