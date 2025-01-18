A recent Wallethub survey identifies the ten safest states in the U.S. for 2025, with New England dominating the list. As crime rates rise, find out which states offer the best financial and personal safety, and what factors contribute to their rankings.

According to a Wallethub survey, six of the ten safest states in the country are located in New England. The survey authors highlighted the growing concerns about safety due to frequent headlines about mass shootings, terrorist attacks, hate crimes, and natural disasters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 10 safest states in the US for 2025, according to a recent Wallethub survey, are:

Vermont {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Hampshire

Maine

Massachusetts {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Utah

Hawaii

Connecticut {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Minnesota

Rhode Island

Wyoming {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These states were ranked based on factors such as crime rates, financial safety, economic stability, and well-maintained infrastructure.

Additionally, they noted that Americans are increasingly worried about their financial security as the government continues efforts to combat inflation. Vermont, which borders New York, ranked as the safest state, the New York Post reported, citing the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vermont stood out for its financial safety, boasting one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country at 2.1% and strong job growth. The state also had the lowest share of seriously underwater mortgages and the second-fewest personal bankruptcies per capita.

Risks like data and identity theft were minimal, and Vermont earned high marks for its well-maintained roads and low traffic fatalities. Additionally, it had the lowest percentage of drivers admitting to using phones while driving. Wallethub analyst Chip Lupo emphasized that the safest states in America protect residents through various measures, from low crime rates and safe roadways to strong economies and job markets that help prevent financial hardship.

Also Read: Two Indian companies charged by US over importing ingredients for highly addictive opioid fentanyl {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the latest FBI report reveals a 3% decrease in violent crime between 2022 and 2023, including significant drops in specific offenses:

Murders and non-negligent manslaughter fell by 12%, marking the largest decline in two decades. Rape dropped by 9%. Robbery decreased by 0.3%. Aggravated assault saw a reduction of 3%.