This New Year's Eve became miserable for a 45-year-old New York City subway commuter, who is in critical condition after being pushed onto the tracks while waiting for his train at the 18th Street station. Police have arrested the suspect, 23-year-old Kamel Hawkins, who has been charged with attempted murder and second-degree assault for allegedly pushing the commuter without any apparent reason, according to reports.

As the train approached the platform, Hawkins suddenly pushed the man onto the tracks, after which he vanished from the surveillance footage.

As reported by ABC News, Hawkins was quickly apprehended and held at the 59th Street station, thanks to transit officers who had been searching for the individual in the surveillance video. He has been charged with attempted murder and felony assault. Police believe the attack was random, as they report that Hawkins did not know the victim and made no comments to him before pushing him in front of the oncoming train.

Who is Kamel Hawkins? Hawkins has a history of run-ins with the NYPD. In June 2019, he was charged with assault after allegedly slamming an officer to the ground on Flushing Avenue following a confrontation where the officer observed Hawkins acting disorderly. The victim sustained a back injury.

“Anyone who attacks a cop in full uniform is capable of doing far worse to defenceless civilians," Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry told the New York Post. “Every time our justice system drops the ball on an assault on a police officer, it puts every New Yorker in danger."

Mayor Eric Adams stated during an end-of-year news conference that random attacks have "overshadowed" New York City's efforts to control subway crime in 2024. He emphasized that the growing issue of unchecked subway crime must be addressed.