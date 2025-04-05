US news: Women fencer Fencer Stephanie Turner refuses to compete against transgender opponent | Watch

The fencing rivals appeared nearly identical, fully outfitted in protective gear. However, Stephanie Turner felt that the athlete opposite her differed in one significant way.

As reported by CNN, after the customary gesture of touching foils, the match concluded within seconds without any attempts to lunge, as Turner knelt down and took off her mask.

Turner, 31, chose not to compete in a women’s event against an opponent she claims is transgender, a decision that has sparked renewed discussions in the ongoing legal, political, and cultural debate surrounding the participation of trans athletes in women’s sports.

“I told them that I was refusing to fence because this person is a man, and I’m a woman, and this is a women’s tournament and I refuse to fence on principle,” Turner told Fox News.

“I knew what I had to do because USA Fencing had not been listening to women’s objections,” she recalled later on Fox News.

According to USA Fencing rules, trans women athletes must undergo testosterone suppression treatment—a standard part of gender-affirming care—for at least 12 months before participating in women’s competitions. The non-profit organization responsible for qualifying U.S. fencers for the Olympics confirmed that Turner’s opponent met the eligibility requirements for the tournament.

Turner told Fox News that she had purposely avoided tournaments where she believed a transgender athlete would compete, but in this instance, she had registered before her opponent.

After Turner took a knee, her opponent approached her, apparently concerned that she might be injured, according to Turner and the event video. The two exchanged a few words while a judge stepped out of the frame. Although their conversation isn’t clearly audible in the video, Turner stated that her opponent told her she had the right to compete.

USA Fencing stated that its transgender policy is grounded in the principle that everyone should have the opportunity to participate.