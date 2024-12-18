Hello User
Business News/ News / Us News/  US obesity rate declines for the first time in a decade, weight-loss drugs play key role

US obesity rate declines for the first time in a decade, weight-loss drugs play key role

Livemint

  • Obesity rates in the US dropped slightly in 2023 for the first time in over a decade, with rates falling from 46% to 45.6%. A key driver of this trend is the increased use of semaglutide, the active ingredient in weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy.

For the first time in a decade, US obesity rates saw a slight decline, from 46% in 2022 to 45.6% in 2023, according to a study. (Representative Image: Pixabay)

For the first time in a decade, the United States is seeing a slight decline in obesity rates. A new study published in JAMA Health Forum titled "Changes in Adult Obesity Trends in the US" reveals that obesity rates fell from 46% in 2022 to 45.6% in 2023, marking the first recorded drop in this trend in at least a decade. Studies suggest that the rise in usage of weight loss drugs like semaglutide is contributing to this change.

Study methods

The analysis was a cross-sectional study utilizing the Optum de-identified Market Clarity Data, which combines medical claims, insurance data, and electronic health records from US adults aged 18 and older.

This dataset allowed researchers to track BMI patterns and their associated contributing factors over time.

Key findings

1. First observed decline in obesity rates in a decade

In 2023, the national obesity rate was 45.6%, a slight decrease from 46% the previous year.

Mean population BMI dropped from 30.24% in 2021 to 30.21% in 2023, indicating a similar trend in reduced obesity.

2. Semaglutide and GLP-1 agonists driving the change

Semaglutide, found in popular weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, belongs to a class of drugs known as GLP-1 agonists.

Semaglutide has seen an astronomical 700% increase in usage for weight loss from 2019 to 2023.

The drug is also approved for type 2 diabetes treatment and is being used in combination to address both diabetes and obesity.

3. Gender disparities in usage of Semaglutide

According to the Intake Resource Center:

39% of women surveyed last year asked their doctor for a prescription for Ozempic. Comparatively, only 23% of men did the same.

4. Racial disparities and usage

Research from CivicScience suggests that Black Americans are the most likely users, with 26% reporting the use of Ozempic or similar weight loss drugs.

Obesity: A persistent public health concern

Although the recent drop in obesity rates is promising, the issue remains a pressing public health crisis.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

Nearly 60% of US adults with obesity have high blood pressure.

Approximately 23% have diabetes.

Obesity is linked to increased risks of heart disease, liver disease, and other chronic illnesses.

