US offers $10 million reward for information on Mojtaba Khamenei, other key Iranian leaders

The US government has announced rewards of up to $10 million for information on senior officials of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the country’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, the State Department said.

“These individuals command and direct various elements of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which plans, organizes and executes terrorism around the world,” the department said.

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East following recent US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets.

Key leaders and officials targeted Among the 10 individuals listed by the State Department are:

-Mojtaba Khamenei, Supreme Leader

-Ali Asghar Hejazi, Deputy Chief of Staff, Supreme Leader Office (SLO)

-Maj. Gen. Yahya Rahim Safavi, SLO Military Advisor

-Ali Larijani, Advisor SLO / Secretary, Supreme National Security Council

-Brig. Gen. Eskandar Momeni, Minister of Interior

-Esmail Khatib, Minister of Intelligence and Security

Other unnamed positions include the Secretary of the Defense Council, Advisor to the Supreme Leader, Military Office Chief (SLO), and IRGC Commander.

Rewards for Justice Program The State Department is encouraging tipsters to submit information through encrypted platforms, specifically Tor-based tipline or Signal.

"If you have information on these or other key IRGC leaders or its component branches, send it to us via our Tor-based tipline or Signal," the program said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The program added: “Your information could make you eligible for relocation and a reward,” emphasizing that submissions could lead to capture or prosecution of wanted individuals.

Mojtaba Khamenei’s father, Ali Khamenei, was killed in a bombing on February 28, at the start of the recent US-Israeli military campaign against Iran. Khamenei assumed leadership following a period of regional instability, with the IRGC remaining a central force in Iran’s military and political operations.

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