US offers new three-way peace talks with Ukraine and Russia, Zelensky says, but remains sceptical

The United States has proposed a potential new format for peace negotiations involving Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday (December 20), as Washington steps up diplomatic efforts to broker an end to the nearly four-year war.

Zelensky said the proposal involves talks between Ukraine, the United States and Russia at the level of national security advisers, with meetings possibly taking place in Florida.

Talks depend on US–Ukraine discussions Speaking to reporters in Kyiv, Zelensky said whether the trilateral talks would go ahead depends on the outcome of ongoing negotiations between Washington and Kyiv, which began on Friday.

Zelensky added that a European delegation currently in Florida could also join the discussions if the talks move forward.

“The U.S. said they would have a separate meeting with representatives of Russia,” Zelensky said. “And they proposed the following format, as far as I understand: Ukraine, America, Russia — and since there are representatives of Europe there, probably Europe as well.”

Zelensky said Washington had not provided detailed specifics on the proposed format but described it as a possible platform for renewed engagement.

Zelensky cautious about outcomes The Ukrainian president expressed scepticism about whether the proposed meeting would produce meaningful results,adding that the United States should increase pressure on Russia.

Ukraine open to talks under conditions Despite his reservations, Zelensky said Ukraine would support such a meeting if it leads to tangible outcomes, including humanitarian progress.

Ukraine would back the talks, he said, if it unlocks prisoner-of-war exchanges or paves the way for talks at the leaders’ level.

Red lines and conditions for compromise Zelensky reiterated Ukraine’s core negotiating positions, stressing that Kyiv’s control over non-occupied parts of the Donbas region remains a principled stance.

He said any compromise would involve both sides halting military operations along current front lines, but warned that Ukraine’s allies have begun slowing deliveries of air defence missiles.