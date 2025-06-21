Subscribe

US officials confirm B-2 bombers moving to Guam, amid ongoing Israel-Iran conflict

While Donald Trump mulls joining forces with Israel and attacking Iran amid the ongoing conflict, US officials have confirmed that B-2 bombers have moved towards the Pacific Island of Guam.

Shrey Banerjee
Published21 Jun 2025, 11:12 PM IST
B-2 bombers of US military deployed to Guam amid ongoing Israel Iran conflict
B-2 bombers of US military deployed to Guam amid ongoing Israel Iran conflict(AP)

Israel and Iran's ongoing conflict has been escalating over the past few days, and now US officials have suggested that their military's B-2 bombers have moved to the Pacific island of Guam, while Trump mulls striking Iran, joining forces with Israel. However, a Reuters report says that it is still unclear whether the bombers being deployed towards Guam are directly linked to the Israel-Iran conflict.

“The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, decline to disclose any further details. One official says no forward orders have been given yet to move the bombers beyond Guam. They do not say how many B-2 bombers are being moved,” a Reuters report read. 

Meanwhile, the Pentagon has not responded to a comment on these developments as of now. 

 
