US officials confirm B-2 bombers moving to Guam, amid ongoing Israel-Iran conflict

Israel and Iran's ongoing conflict has been escalating over the past few days, and now US officials have suggested that their military's B-2 bombers have moved to the Pacific island of Guam, while Trump mulls striking Iran, joining forces with Israel. However, a Reuters report says that it is still unclear whether the bombers being deployed towards Guam are directly linked to the Israel-Iran conflict.

“The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, decline to disclose any further details. One official says no forward orders have been given yet to move the bombers beyond Guam. They do not say how many B-2 bombers are being moved,” a Reuters report read.