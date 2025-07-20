Over 11,000 Maryland residents without safe tap water after pipe rupture; sparks health alert | Check details here

A boil-water advisory remains in effect for more than 11,000 residents in Prince George’s County after a 16-inch water main ruptured near the Cheverly Metro Station late on Friday, causing widespread drops in water pressure and sparking a health alert.

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC Water) issued the advisory on Friday night, urging residents to boil tap water for at least one minute before drinking, cooking, or brushing their teeth. The advisory impacted residents in Hyattsville, Cheverly, Seat Pleasant, Capitol Heights, and surrounding communities, reported ABC News.

Water service restored but may not be safe for consumption While water service has now been restored to most residential consumers, WSSC officials, according to a NBC news report, have warned that the water may not be safe to consume until laboratory test results confirm its quality. The results are expected by Sunday, July 20.

Officials, the report added, have said the break, which occurred near 5540 Columbia Park Road in Hyattsville, close to Cheverly Metro Station, which remained without water as of Saturday morning.

The WSSC, the ABC report added, said that the repair crews were currently unable to reach the broken pipe due to access issues and were working on constructing a temporary road to the site.

The agency further said in their statement that there was currently no estimated timeline for when the repairs would be completed and added that they will provide an update once the pipe is exposed and evaluated.

In their advisory, the WSSC said that residents affected by the pipe rupture should boil water and allow it to cool before they use it for drinking, brushing teeth, cleaning fruits and vegetables, preparing baby formula and food, or giving water to pets.

They added that water used for showering, washing hands, laundry, or dishwashing does not need boiling as long as none is consumed.

WSSC set up water distribution centers WSSC has set up a water distribution center at the Judith P Hoyer Early Childhood Center at 2300 Belleview Avenue, Cheverly. Residents can get bottled water from 9:00 am-5:00 pm, with overnight distribution from midnight to 2:00 am, stated the ABC news report.

Residents can check if they live within the advisory area on WSSC Water’s website interactive map.

FAQs Q: What caused the advisory? A 16-inch water main broke near the Cheverly Metro Station, affecting water pressure in the area.

Q: Who is affected? Approximately 11,200 customers in Hyattsville, Cheverly, Seat Pleasant, Capitol Heights and nearby areas.

Q: Is it safe to shower or wash hands? Yes, as long as water is not consumed during the activity.

Q: What should I boil water for? For drinking, brushing teeth, washing produce, preparing baby food, making ice, and giving to pets.