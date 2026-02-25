US Olympic men's hockey champs visit White House, meet Trump ahead of State of the Union

The gold-medal-winning United States men's national ice hockey team arrived at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday and later visited the White House to meet Donald Trump ahead of his State of the Union address.

The visit followed the team’s dramatic Olympic victory, which secured the gold medal in men’s hockey and marked a major milestone for US hockey on the international stage.

The appearance at the White House underscored the celebratory tone surrounding the team’s achievement and highlighted their role in one of the country’s most high-profile sporting moments of the year.

Advertisement

Trump greeted the athletes warmly.

“I recognize every one of you. I know every one of you,” he said as they entered the room.

He added, “Big guys,” while shaking hands with the players, who wore team apparel featuring “USA,” the American flag and the Olympic rings.

Advertisement

The gold-medal-winning US men’s Olympic hockey team landed at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday (February 24) before visiting President Donald Trump at the White House.

Forward Matthew Tkachuk shared photos on social media showing teammates celebrating aboard what appeared to be a US government aircraft, along with images of the team deplaning.

Advertisement

New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes scored the decisive goal, delivering the historic win.

Canada, traditionally dominant in Olympic hockey with nine gold medals, entered the matchup as a strong favorite. The victory also avenged a prior loss to Canada in the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off exhibition earlier in 2025.

Invitation to Washington Following Sunday’s win, Trump invited the team to attend the State of the Union during a phone call in the locker room. Video of the exchange went viral online.

Trump joked that he would also need to invite the women’s team, saying he “would be impeached” if he failed to do so. The players laughed in response.

Advertisement

The US women’s hockey team, which also won gold, later declined the invitation, citing scheduling conflicts.

White House welcome The team traveled to Miami on a charter flight on Monday before heading to Washington. After arriving, they posed for photos in front of the South Portico and walked along the West Wing colonnade before being welcomed into the Oval Office.

Celebrations and social media moments Photos and videos from the White House visit were shared by administration officials. As players approached the Oval Office, some briefly stopped by the press office to display their medals, prompting applause from staff.

The team’s appearance at the White House comes amid broader public discussion online, including criticism from some women’s hockey supporters over remarks made during the invitation exchange.

Advertisement