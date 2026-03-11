US once rejected Ukraine's anti-Shahed drone tech: How the 'tactical error' is costing Trump govt dear amid Iran war

In August 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered US President Donald Trump their battle-proven technology for downing Iranian-made attack drones, an offer which was rejected by the Trump administration, Axios reported on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian officials prepared a PowerPoint presentation highlighting how these drones could prove useful in protecting American forces and their allies in the event of a war in the Middle East. However, the Trump administration dismissed the offer made by Zelenskyy and Ukrainian officials, only to reverse its course last week after Iran launched more drones than what was expected.

The report suggests that Ukraine is the world's most experienced country when it comes to combating Shahed drones, which Russia bought, copied, and deployed by the thousands under the name 'Geran' when it invaded Ukraine in 2022.

What happened in August 2025? On 18 August, Zelenskyy, in a closed-door White House meeting with Trump, offered Ukraine's interceptor drones to Trump, in an attempt to boost the ties between the two countries. Citing an official, the report said that the gesture on Zelenskyy's part was to show his thanks to Washington for its support in the face of Russian aggression.

While Trump asked his team to work on it in August, they did not do anything, a Ukrainian official told Axios. A US official who viewed the presentation confirmed that the Ukrainians did present it to the Trump administration, but added that some US officials viewed Zelenskyy as a "self-promoter" who's leading a client state that lacked sufficient respect. "We figured it was Zelensky being Zelensky. Somebody decided not to buy it," the official said.

What was Ukraine offering? In the PowerPoint presentation made to the US officials, the Ukrainians displayed a map of the Middle East and included the stark prediction that Tehran was working on improving its Shahed one-way-attack drone design.

In the presentation, the Ukrainians included the idea of forming "drone combat hubs" in countries like Jordan, Turkiye, and the Persian Gulf states, where US bases are located, to address the threat from Iran and its proxies. A Ukrainian official said that the country wanted to build 'drone walls' and all the necessary things, including the radar.

Ukraine has developed a low-cost interceptor drone, sensors, and air defences to shoot down Shahed-style drones.

Dismissing Zelenskyy's offer a mistake? Citing US officials, the report said that snubbing Zelenskyy's offer is one of the biggest tactical miscalculations by the Trump administration since it launched strikes on Iran on 28 February. An official acknowledged, "If there's a tactical error or a mistake we made leading up to this [war in Iran], this was it."

US reverses course, seeks help from Ukraine On 5 March, the US officials formally asked Zelenskyy for anti-drone help, The New York Times reported, adding that Kyiv sent interceptor drones, along with a team of drone experts, to protect the US military bases in Jordan. Zelenskyy said the US requested help on 5 March and the team left the next day, adding that it was expected to arrive soon in the Middle East.

Iran's Shahed drones take a toll on US? According to the report, Tehran's inexpensive Shahed drones have been linked to the deaths of seven US service members, and have cost Washington and its allies in the region millions of dollars to intercept. An Iranian Shahed, depending on the model, ranges from $20,000 to $50,000.

US' response to Iranian missiles and drones US officials have claimed shooting down an overwhelming majority of Iranian missiles and drones, and believe that the US deaths are well below the initial estimates of 40 deaths, as the conflict began. On 6 March, the US said that it will now deploy its own Shahed-killing drone system, known as Merops, after complaints from regional allies about the attacks.

