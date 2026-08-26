US Open 2026 tickets at $100: Mamdani announces discounted offer for New Yorkers; Check how to get them

New York City residents will have a chance to attend the 2026 US Open at a discounted price after Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced a special offer of 1,000 tickets for New Yorkers.

The initiative is aimed at making the US Open Main Draw more affordable and accessible to people in the city where the tournament has been held for more than a century.

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How to get the discounted US Open tickets The 1,000 tickets will go on sale Wednesday, August 26, at 10 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

New York City residents can purchase up to two tickets at $100 each through the dedicated US Open ticket offer.

The tickets cover Main Draw matches being played from Sunday, August 30, through Tuesday, September 8.

What do the $100 tickets include? The discounted tickets will provide access to some of the tournament's biggest venues and matches.

Depending on the ticket, New Yorkers can get seats at:

-Arthur Ashe Stadium

-Louis Armstrong Stadium

-US Open grounds

The offer gives residents an opportunity to watch Singles and Doubles Main Draw matches featuring some of the world's leading tennis players.

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Mamdani: Sports should be accessible to New Yorkers Mayor Mamdani said the discounted ticket programme builds on efforts to make major sporting events more accessible to New York residents.

“This summer, we have shown again and again that sports belong to the people,” Mamdani said, pointing to the city's efforts around major sporting events.

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He said the initiative would make the US Open more affordable for New Yorkers and argued that residents should have the opportunity to watch the world's best tennis players when they compete in their city.

He said the US Open ticket initiative would build on those efforts by making access to the tournament more affordable.

“If the world’s best tennis players are coming to our city, New Yorkers should be able to see them play,” Mamdani said.

The mayor described the initiative as an effort to ensure that New Yorkers can enjoy one of the city's biggest annual sporting events without facing the higher costs typically associated with major tournament tickets.

USTA highlights free US Open access USTA CEO Craig Tiley said the organisation wants as many people as possible to experience tennis and the US Open.

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The tournament already provides eight days of free grounds admission, according to the USTA. Fans can also attend qualifying matches and Mixed Doubles events and participate in activities during Fan Week.

Tiley said the additional Main Draw ticket offer for New York residents strengthens the organisation's commitment to expanding access to tennis.