US orders non-essential govt employees, families to leave Saudi Arabia, cites Iran missile threats, potential terrorism

The US State Department on Sunday ordered non-essential US diplomats and family members of government employees to leave Saudi Arabia amid the conflict in the Middle East.

The order issued by the state department on March 8 cited "safety risks" and called for all non-emergency staff and their families to leave.

Advertisement

"This amends the prior on March 3, 2026, Department of State authorization for non-emergency US government employees and US government employee family members to leave Saudi Arabia due to safety risks," the US Embassy in Riyadh said on Sunday, relaying the state department's orders.

Latest travel advisory While Washington ordered the departure of non-essential government workers from Saudi Arabia, the state department's travel advisory for the kingdom was at Level 3 — "Reconsider travel".

"Reconsider travel to Saudi Arabia due to risk of Iranian drone and missile targeting of American interests, armed conflict, terrorism, exit bans, and local laws regarding social media activity. Some areas have increased risk," reads the latest advisory.

It also says that due to the current situation in the Middle East, the US government has a "limited ability" to offer emergency services and assistance to US citizens in Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

Among the security risks cited are terrorism, as well as missile and drone attacks from Iran and Yemen.

"Terrorists may use violence to respond to direct attacks against them or other military operations in the region," the advisory warns.

Also Read | Training exercise cancellation sparks speculation of US sending troop to Iran

On missile and drone threats, the advisory highlights recent attacks into Saudi Arabia launched by Iran and the Tehran-backed Houthis in Yemen.

"Attacks have targeted cities, infrastructure, airports, military bases, diplomatic, and energy facilities throughout the country [UAE]," the state department advisory says.

The advisory also warns against travel to Yemen, with the border region carrying a "Do not travel" classification — "US government employees working in Saudi Arabia are not allowed to travel within 20 miles of the Yemen border due to safety risks."

Advertisement

"The US government has limited ability to offer emergency services to US citizens in the Yemen border region due to the safety risks," the advisory adds.

What US citizens in Saudi Arabia can do US citizens in Saudi Arabia have been advised by the state department to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to keep track of important updates and alerts from the US Embassy or consulate.

Citizens are also advised to closely monitor both local authorities and media for breaking events.

The state department has also advised US citizens to have an exit plan that does not depend on US government help.