An aircraft, carrying 10 people, lost all contact with the ground staff within an hour after take-off from Unalakleet, reported AP on Thursday. The aircraft went missing in rural Alaska during dangerous winter weather. The search operation is underway to find out details about the lost airplane.

The Bering Air Caravan was reported missing at about 4 p.m. while en route from Unalakleet to Nome with nine passengers and a pilot, according to Alaska's Department of Public Safety. Authoriteis were working to determine its last known coordinates.