US plans to deliver powerful weapons to Israel in $2.8 billion sale: What’s in the package and what it means

The Trump administration is preparing a $2.8 billion weapons package for Israel, in what could become the largest single US sale of the munitions to Israel in recent years, according to The Washington Post.
The proposed package has been informally communicated to congressional committees and is being pushed by the administration for approval.
The package would include 20,000 MK-84 bombs and 20,000 BLU-117 bombs, along with 20,000 I-2000 penetrator warheads, according to US officials cited by the Post. The deal is not yet final and still faces the congressional approval process.
The proposed deal centres on 2,000-pound-class bombs, among the heaviest conventional munitions in the US arsenal.
The package includes:
20,000 MK-84 bombs
20,000 BLU-117 bombs
20,000 I-2000 penetrator warheads
The MK-84 can penetrate thick structures and produce a large blast and fragmentation effect. The I-2000 is designed for hardened targets, while the BLU-117 is a variant of the MK-84 with a thermal protective coating.
The weapons would be financed largely through the US Foreign Military Financing (FMF) programme, meaning US funding would be used by Israel to purchase American-made weapons.
If approved, the package would be substantially larger than previous US transfers of 2,000-pound munitions to Israel.
The proposed transfer is also notable because the Biden administration paused one shipment of 2,000-pound bombs in 2024 over concerns about civilian casualties in Gaza. Trump reversed that policy after returning to office in January 2025.
The weapons have been used by Israel in its military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, according to reporting by the Post and Reuters. Their size and destructive capability have raised concerns about their use in densely populated areas.
The transaction has been informally notified to congressional committees, and the Trump administration is seeking approval from the leaders of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Congressional scrutiny could become an important stage in determining whether the proposed transfer proceeds as planned.
The proposed sale points to continued US military support for Israel even as there are disagreements between Washington and the Israeli government over aspects of its regional military operations and wider Middle East policy.
The timing is also significant because the proposed sale comes amid growing debate in Washington over US military assistance to Israel. More than 100 House Democrats voted in July to end US aid to Israel, while Republican lawmakers have remained more broadly supportive.
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