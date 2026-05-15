US plans to indict ex-Cuba President — 94-year-old Raul Castro: Report

The United States plans to indict Cuba's Raul Castro, a U.S. Department of Justice official said late on Thursday.

The timing of the potential indictment, which would need to be approved by a grand jury, was not immediately clear, but the official said it sounds imminent.

The potential indictment of the 94-year-old former president of Cuba and brother of Fidel is expected to focus on the downing of aircraft, the official said on condition of anonymity.

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CBS previously reported that the case relates to Cuba's deadly 1996 shootdown of planes operated by humanitarian group Brothers to the Rescue.

Representatives for Cuba's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of normal business hours.

A U.S. Justice Department spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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⁠Trump's administration has called Cuba's current communist-run government corrupt and incompetent and is seeking to replace it. The latest move comes as President Donald Trump ​has heaped pressure on Cuba, effectively imposing a blockade on the island by threatening sanctions on countries supplying it with ⁠fuel, igniting power outages and delivering blows to its economy.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida has been overseeing an effort to examine potential criminal charges against senior Cuban government officials.

Officials from both countries acknowledged earlier this year that they were in talks, but the ​negotiations appeared to founder amid the ongoing U.S. fuel blockade.

However, on ⁠Thursday, the ​Cuban government confirmed it had met with CIA chief ​John Ratcliffe.