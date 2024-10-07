US polls 2024: Amazon Bestseller ‘Achievements of Kamala Harris’ stuns with blank pages, netizens say ‘not incorrect…’

A satirical book criticizing Kamala Harris has topped Amazon's bestseller list, despite being completely blank. Co-authored by Jason Dudash, it aims to be a fact-based report on Harris's career. The book's popularity is fueled by clever online reviews and its availability at Walmart.

Updated7 Oct 2024, 04:09 PM IST
Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the media before boarding Air Force Two after assessing the Hurricane Helene recovery response in North Carolina on October 5
Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the media before boarding Air Force Two after assessing the Hurricane Helene recovery response in North Carolina on October 5(Getty Images via AFP)

A book titled The Achievements of Kamala Harris has soared to bestseller status on Amazon, receiving a wave of five-star reviews. But here’s the twist—the pages are entirely blank. This piece of political satire, co-authored by Jason Dudash and illustrated by Michael Boles, has left netizens in stitches.

A viral video from Walmart shows the book on display, sparking clever reviews from readers. Netizens have some witty replies:

 

The book, sharply criticizing the Vice President running for president, is now available at Walmart and has surged to the top of Amazon’s bestseller list, according to the site.

"This book intends to be, and is, an entirely fact-based report based on Harris' votes, statements, and actions throughout her life in public office,” the author wrote and further added, “After months of detailed research analyzing Kamala Harris' 20-year career in public office, this book represents the most comprehensive report to date detailing the many reasons Kamala Harris may be worthy of your support.”

Author even issued disclaimer stating, “Due to lefty lawyers, we must include that this book is mostly empty.”

Kamala Harris rejects Republican digs at childless women

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday rejected Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders' suggestion that the Democratic presidential candidate for the US elections is not humble because she does not have biological children.

Harris said the Arkansas governor's views on family were outdated and discussed her own "modern family," which includes her husband, Doug Emhoff, and his two children from his first marriage, Cole and Ella.

During a town hall Sanders moderated for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Michigan in September, she said her kids keep her "humble," while Harris "doesn't have anything keeping her humble."

First Published:7 Oct 2024, 04:09 PM IST
