US polls 2024: Amazon Bestseller ‘Achievements of Kamala Harris’ stuns with blank pages, netizens say ‘not incorrect…’

A book titled The Achievements of Kamala Harris has soared to bestseller status on Amazon, receiving a wave of five-star reviews. But here’s the twist—the pages are entirely blank. This piece of political satire, co-authored by Jason Dudash and illustrated by Michael Boles, has left netizens in stitches.

A viral video from Walmart shows the book on display, sparking clever reviews from readers. Netizens have some witty replies:

The book, sharply criticizing the Vice President running for president, is now available at Walmart and has surged to the top of Amazon’s bestseller list, according to the site.

"This book intends to be, and is, an entirely fact-based report based on Harris' votes, statements, and actions throughout her life in public office,” the author wrote and further added, “After months of detailed research analyzing Kamala Harris' 20-year career in public office, this book represents the most comprehensive report to date detailing the many reasons Kamala Harris may be worthy of your support.”

Author even issued disclaimer stating, “Due to lefty lawyers, we must include that this book is mostly empty.”

