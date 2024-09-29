If re-elected, Donald Trump could appoint Elon Musk to a government position. Musk has expressed willingness to serve in a proposed Department of Government Efficiency, aligning with Trump's vision.

If Donald Trump is re-elected as the President of United States, then Tesla boss Elon Musk has a realistic chance of taking a government position.

Earlier, Elon Musk has hinted that he would take a job in a Trump administration, posting on X that he would be “willing to serve" in the “Department of Government Efficiency."

Sky came up with the idea for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and Musk quickly embraced it, recognizing its alignment with the former President's vision.

As the U.S. approaches the November 5 election, candidates have spent months campaigning, investing heavily in advertising, outlining their policies, and making promises to voters. This election is crucial, not only for the country but also for its global impact. Both candidates are fully aware of the stakes.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her Republican challenger, former President Donald Trump, are set to face off in a highly anticipated contest, each offering voters a different vision for the future.

Trump vs Harris: What polls say Men tend to support Trump but younger people gravitate toward Democratic nominee Kamala Harris: 49% of men had a favorable view of Trump versus 45% of women, according to the latest Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll of swing state voters. Among 18- to 34-year-olds, 46% had a favorable impression of Trump and 57% felt that way about Harris.

However, men are also less likely to show up at the polls.

Women have registered to vote — and turned up to cast a ballot — in higher rates than men in every presidential election since 1980, according to census data and the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University. And the gender divide couldn’t be starker this election cycle.

Harris is riding a wave of enthusiasm from female voters, from the Black women who quickly mobilized support the day President Joe Biden dropped out of the race to Taylor Swift's endorsement after the debate. Proud "childless cat ladies" have organized dance parties and phone banking, while Oprah Winfrey headlined an event with Harris near Detroit.

Trump has tried to appeal to women. In an all-caps post on Truth Social, he wrote that he’ll “protect women at a level never seen before," making their lives “great again."

But the poll shows women are more likely to have a very unfavorable impression of Trump.